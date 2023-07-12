UI will delay demolition of King Road house until October

The house on Moscow’s King Road where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in November has been boarded up. The University of Idaho announced Wednesday it will delay demolition of the property until October.
The University of Idaho announced Wednesday it will delay until October the demolition of the house where four students were murdered.
UI said in late June it planned to demolish the house at 1122 King Road before students return for the fall semester on Aug. 21.
Family members of one of the victims, Kaylee Goncalves, requested the house remain standing until after the trial of the alleged perpetrator, Bryan Kohberger, according to the family's attorney, Shanon Gray.
"We know that every action and decision around this horrific incident is painful and invokes emotions," UI President Scott Green said in a Wednesday news release announcing the delay of demolition. "That is why every decision we have made this far is with the families of the victims and our students in mind. While we look forward to removing this grim reminder of this tragedy, we feel holding until October is the right thing to do."
Kohberger, who is accused of the first-degree murders of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Goncalves, is set to go to trial Oct. 2.
Remediation of the house, which includes lead and asbestos abatement, will continue in preparation for demolition, according to the news release.
The house has been "released by the court" and attorneys on both sides of the Kohberger murder case "have said they do not oppose destruction," according to the news release.
In February, UI announced the owner of the house offered to give the property to the school, which said it planned to demolish it.
Crews began work in July to remove all personal items from the house.
"The university is working to make those items available discretely and respectfully to the families in the coming weeks," according to the news release.