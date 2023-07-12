UI will delay demolition of King Road house until October

The house on Moscow’s King Road where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in November has been boarded up. The University of Idaho announced Wednesday it will delay demolition of the property until October.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News file photo

The University of Idaho announced Wednesday it will delay until October the demolition of the house where four students were murdered.

UI said in late June it planned to demolish the house at 1122 King Road before students return for the fall semester on Aug. 21.

Family members of one of the victims, Kaylee Goncalves, requested the house remain standing until after the trial of the alleged perpetrator, Bryan Kohberger, according to the family's attorney, Shanon Gray.

