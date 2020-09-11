United Way of Whitman County and other community organizations have indicated donation sites in Rosalia, Malden and Colfax are full and that those who wish to help victims of fires in Malden and Pine Creek should donate financially.
To do so, the United Way requested in a press release residents donate at https://donorbox.org/whitman-county-fire-relief-fund, or donate $25-$50 visa gift cards.
Gift cards are being collected at any of the donation sites in Rosalia (Rosalia Community Center, Rosalia Harvest Assembly Church, and Rosalia Baptist Church), the collection site in Malden at Malden Community Church and at the Colfax Eagles, 217 N Main in Colfax, which is open 5- 10 p.m. daily.
Residents can also donate to the Whitman County Fire Relief and Recovery Fund by following the links at https://donorbox.org/whitman-county-fire-relief-fund or by mailing donations to P.O. Box 426, Pullman, WA 99163. For questions and inquiries of needed donations contact Eric Fejeran at 509-332-3691 or at director@whitmanunited.org