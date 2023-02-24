University of Idaho plans to demolish home where students were killed

The University of Idaho announced today the King Road house where four University of Idaho students were murdered in the fall will be demolished.
A memo from UI President Scott Green says the owner of the King Road home has offered to give the house to the university. Green said demolishing the house will be “a healing step” for the community.
“Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene,” he said. “We are evaluating options where students may be involved in the future development of the property.”
The UI is also planning a memorial garden to honor the four victims: Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the murder case, remains in Latah County Jail.