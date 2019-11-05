LATAH COUNTY
All Latah County votes are counted but considered unofficial until they can be canvassed in coming days.
MOSCOW
City Council (3 top vote-getters earn 4-years seats)
Maureen Laflin: 4,379
Ann Zabala: 4,288
Sandra Kelly: 4,172
James Urquidez: 1,648
Kelsey Berends: 1,605
Brandon Mitchell: 1,670
BOVILL
Mayor
Diane Holt: 63
Sam Walker: 20
City Council - seat 1
Rex Cromer: 38
Michael Stradley: 36
Lonnie Olson: 5
DEARY
City Council (two open seats)
Christy Sanderson: 87
Jason Johnson: 80
Karen Caffrey: 26
GENESEE
City Council (two open seats)
Cody Bailey: 162
Nyla Roach: 158
Ryan Banks: 104
Bond: $6.2 million supporting wastewater treatment improvements
Yes: 233
No: 26
JULIAETTA
City Council (two open seats)
Vickie Witt: 53
Wendi Dodge: 49
Eric McDowell: 44
Jeff Klone: 41
KENDRICK
City Council (two open seats)
Paul Rush: 76
Carol Bradford: 56
Denis Behler: 44
TROY
Mayor
Steve Corr: 108
Paul Groseclose: 91
Jeff Shrewsberry: 24
City Council (two open seats)
Bill Abbott: 177
Cindy Gray: 146
Cori Sandler: 23
Korey Chapman: 51
School Board - zone 2
Kyle Osborn: 57
John Menter: 25
WHITMAN COUNTY
There are still more than 4,000 ballots to be counted across Whitman County. Results of the next ballot count is expected to be released Tuesday afternoon.
PULLMAN
Proposition 1: $29 million Pullman Regional Hospital bond supporting facilities expansion. In order to pass, the measure must receive at least 3,745 total votes, and 60-percent of those votes must be Yes.
Yes: 643
No: 434
City Council (two contested races to fill 4-year seats)
District 1
Ann Parks: 354
Chris Johnson: 289
Councilor at large
Eileen Macoll: 515
Francis Benjamin: 476
School Board District 1
Susan Weed: 728
Beth Ficklin: 425
COUNTYWIDE
Local Prop 1: Supporting improvements to rural roads.
Yes: 421
No: 342
COLFAX
City Council (four seats contested)
Seat 4
Mark Mackleit: 239
Andrew Stewart: 69
Seat 5
Ben Miller: 167
Sarina Roberts: 127
Seat 6
Jim Kackman: 248
Dominic Villareal: 63
Seat 7
Thomas Huntwork: 163
Jeremiah Roberts: 144
COLTON
Local Prop 1
Yes: 55
No: 14
PALOUSE
School Board
Rachel Handley-Chartrand: 89
Jerry Neumann: 72
Local Prop 1: Excess property tax levy
Yes: 89
No: 31
Local Prop 2: Excess property tax levy
Yes: 85
No:29
ALBION
Local Prop 1
Yes: 19
No: 15
GARFIELD
Local Prop 1
Yes: 47
No: 19
Garfield Park District Prop 1
Yes: 73
No: 29