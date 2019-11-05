LATAH COUNTY

All Latah County votes are counted but considered unofficial until they can be canvassed in coming days.

MOSCOW

City Council (3 top vote-getters earn 4-years seats)

Maureen Laflin: 4,379

Ann Zabala: 4,288

Sandra Kelly: 4,172

James Urquidez: 1,648

Kelsey Berends: 1,605

Brandon Mitchell: 1,670

BOVILL

Mayor

Diane Holt: 63

Sam Walker: 20

City Council - seat 1

Rex Cromer: 38

Michael Stradley: 36

Lonnie Olson: 5

DEARY

City Council (two open seats)

Christy Sanderson: 87

Jason Johnson: 80

Karen Caffrey: 26

GENESEE

City Council (two open seats)

Cody Bailey: 162

Nyla Roach: 158

Ryan Banks: 104

Bond: $6.2 million supporting wastewater treatment improvements

Yes: 233

No: 26

JULIAETTA

City Council (two open seats)

Vickie Witt: 53

Wendi Dodge: 49

Eric McDowell: 44

Jeff Klone: 41

KENDRICK

City Council (two open seats)

Paul Rush: 76

Carol Bradford: 56

Denis Behler: 44

TROY

Mayor

Steve Corr: 108

Paul Groseclose: 91

Jeff Shrewsberry: 24

City Council (two open seats)

Bill Abbott: 177

Cindy Gray: 146

Cori Sandler: 23

Korey Chapman: 51

School Board - zone 2

Kyle Osborn: 57

John Menter: 25

WHITMAN COUNTY

There are still more than 4,000 ballots to be counted across Whitman County. Results of the next ballot count is expected to be released Tuesday afternoon.

PULLMAN

Proposition 1: $29 million Pullman Regional Hospital bond supporting facilities expansion. In order to pass, the measure must receive at least 3,745 total votes, and 60-percent of those votes must be Yes.

Yes: 643

No: 434

City Council (two contested races to fill 4-year seats)

District 1

Ann Parks: 354

Chris Johnson: 289

Councilor at large

Eileen Macoll: 515

Francis Benjamin: 476

School Board District 1

Susan Weed: 728

Beth Ficklin: 425

COUNTYWIDE

Local Prop 1: Supporting improvements to rural roads.

Yes: 421

No: 342

COLFAX

City Council (four seats contested)

Seat 4

Mark Mackleit: 239

Andrew Stewart: 69

Seat 5

Ben Miller: 167

Sarina Roberts: 127

Seat 6

Jim Kackman: 248

Dominic Villareal: 63

Seat 7

Thomas Huntwork: 163

Jeremiah Roberts: 144

COLTON

Local Prop 1

Yes: 55

No: 14

PALOUSE

School Board

Rachel Handley-Chartrand: 89

Jerry Neumann: 72

Local Prop 1: Excess property tax levy

Yes: 89

No: 31

Local Prop 2: Excess property tax levy

Yes: 85

No:29

ALBION

Local Prop 1

Yes: 19

No: 15

GARFIELD

Local Prop 1

Yes: 47

No: 19

Garfield Park District Prop 1

Yes: 73

No: 29

