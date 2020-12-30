A winter storm that could bring up to 10 inches of snow to parts of the Palouse until 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Six to 10 inches are expected in Moscow, Potlatch and Genesee and five to nine inches are expected in Pullman, Colfax and Uniontown.
The warning says steady snow will continue through tonight. A brief break in snowfall is expected overnight before another round of snow arrives early Thursday morning.
Travel could be very difficult and the warning says to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in one’s vehicle if travel is necessary.
A chance of rain and snow is possible through the end of the week.