Moscow bets on Bettge

Bettge

Editor's Note

Numbers will be updated through the evening as they're reported

Unofficial Latah County Election Results

These select Latah County races, listed by candidate and votes as of 11:30 Tuesday with 100 percent of ballots counted.

Moscow Mayor

Top vote-getter named mayor

Art Bettge, 3,480

Jim Gray, 1,132

Olivia Moses, 480

Barb Rathbun, 226

Moscow City Council

Top three vote-getters earn council seat

Hailey Lewis, 3,698

Julia Parker, 3,535

Gina Taruscio, 3,199

Kyrk Taylor, 1,696

Steve Harmon, 1,145

Jason Stooks, 1,097

Shaun Dareshi, 385

Melissa Cline, 306

Deary City Council

Top two vote-getters earn council seat

Jamie Johnston, 70

Eric Sutton, 60

Karen Caffrey, 27

Potlatch City Council

Top two vote-getters earn council seat

David Cada, 88

Martin Anderson, 60

Darrell Bostic, 42

Kendrick City Council

Top two vote-getters earn council seat

Jessica Wegner, 39

Keith Wilson, 36

Amanda Sneve, 28

Troy City Council

Top two vote-getters earn council seat

Patrick Cordova, 144

Mike Yenney, 125

Toni Salerno, 72

Onaway City Council

Top three vote-getters earn council seat

Ellis Bryngleson, 46

Lester D. Owens, 40

Emily Hunt, 36

Brian King, 32

Juliaetta-Kendrick Rec District

Top vote-getter earns seat

Aaron Heinen, 146

Tony Shipman, 20

For complete Latah County election results: livevoterturnout.com/Idaho/LiveResults/57/en/Index_118.html

 

