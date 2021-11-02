Faunce, Kennedy likely to keep seats on Moscow School Board

Editor's Note

Numbers will be updated through the evening as they're reported

Unofficial School Board Election Results

These are results for select races, listed by candidate and votes. Results from 100 percent of precincts reporting in Latah County. An estimated 1,300 ballots are uncounted in Whitman County

Moscow School District Zone 2

Top vote-getter earns seat

Ken Faunce, 903

Kendra Pickard, 614

Phillip Hutton, 148

Moscow School District Zone 5

Top vote-getter earns seat

Brian Kennedy, 274

Tim Halvorson, 233

Pullman School District, Dist. 4

Top vote-getter earns seat

Nathan Roberts, 1,237

Carolina Silva, 668

Colfax School District, Dist. 2

Top vote-getter earns seat

Mark Clinton, 378

Denise Culbertson, 175

Potlatch School District Zone 1

Top vote-getter earns seat

Michael Montgomery, 95

Jackie Meckel, 42

Potlatch School District Zone 3

Top vote-getter earns seat

Mike Gilmore, 52

Jeff Stolz, 34

Potlatch School District Zone 5

Top vote-getter earns seat

Tyrell Winther, 39

Sharon Fiscus, 16

For complete Latah County election results: livevoterturnout.com/Idaho/LiveResults/57/en/Index_118.html

For complete Whitman County election results: results.vote.wa.gov/results/20211102/whitman/

