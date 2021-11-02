Unofficial School Board Election Results
These are results for select races, listed by candidate and votes. Results from 100 percent of precincts reporting in Latah County. An estimated 1,300 ballots are uncounted in Whitman County
Moscow School District Zone 2
Top vote-getter earns seat
Ken Faunce, 903
Kendra Pickard, 614
Phillip Hutton, 148
Moscow School District Zone 5
Top vote-getter earns seat
Brian Kennedy, 274
Tim Halvorson, 233
Pullman School District, Dist. 4
Top vote-getter earns seat
Nathan Roberts, 1,237
Carolina Silva, 668
Colfax School District, Dist. 2
Top vote-getter earns seat
Mark Clinton, 378
Denise Culbertson, 175
Potlatch School District Zone 1
Top vote-getter earns seat
Michael Montgomery, 95
Jackie Meckel, 42
Potlatch School District Zone 3
Top vote-getter earns seat
Mike Gilmore, 52
Jeff Stolz, 34
Potlatch School District Zone 5
Top vote-getter earns seat
Tyrell Winther, 39
Sharon Fiscus, 16
For complete Latah County election results: livevoterturnout.com/Idaho/LiveResults/57/en/Index_118.html
For complete Whitman County election results: results.vote.wa.gov/results/20211102/whitman/