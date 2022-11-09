Unofficial Latah County Election Results
Select races listed by candidate and votes as of 6 a.m. today. Only two counties in the state, Bonner and Kootenai, had uncounted votes at that time.
For complete election results from Latah County and the state, visit sos.idaho.gov/elections-division/election-results/
X - indicates winner
State Senator, Dist. 6
Top vote-getter earns 2-year term
X - Dan Foreman (R) 10,147
David Nelson (D) 9,756
James Hartley (C) 400
State Representative, Dist. 6, Pos. A
Top vote-getter earns 2-year term
X - Lori McCann (R) 11,975
Trish Carter-Goodheart (D) 8,157
State Representative, Dist. 6, Pos. B
Top vote-getter earns 2-year term
X - Brandon Mitchell (R) 11,312
Tim Gresback (D) 8,952
2nd Judicial District Judge
To succeed Jay Gaskill
Michelle Evans 16,754
John H. Bradbury 16,612
Latah County Commissioner, 2nd District
Top vote-getter earns 4-year term
X - Tom Lamar (D) 7,718
Brian A. Loomis (R) 7,197
Latah County Commissioner, 3rd District
Top vote-getter earns 2-year term
X - John Bohman (D) 7,600
Carl Berglund (R) 7,215
Latah County Clerk of the District Court
X - Julie Fry (R) 7,627
Alexa Kim (D) 7,072
Latah County Treasurer
X - BJ Swanson (D) 7,470
Peggy Gottschalk (R) 7,400
Unofficial Whitman County Election Results
Below are select Whitman County races, listed by candidate and votes announced Tuesday. Election officials estimate about 5,000 votes are still to be counted. The next vote count update is scheduled for 5 p.m. today.
For complete Whitman County election results, including numerous rural levies, visit results.vote.wa.gov/results/20221108/whitman/
Whitman County Commissioner, Dist. 3
Top vote-getter earns 4-year term
Michael Largent (R) 3,769
John-Mark Mahnkey (D) 2,376
Prop. 1 (Pullman Regional Hospital Bond)
Yes 1,804
No 648