Unofficial Latah County Election Results

Select races listed by candidate and votes as of 6 a.m. today. Only two counties in the state, Bonner and Kootenai, had uncounted votes at that time.

For complete election results from Latah County and the state, visit sos.idaho.gov/elections-division/election-results/

X - indicates winner

State Senator, Dist. 6 

Top vote-getter earns 2-year term

X - Dan Foreman (R) 10,147

David Nelson (D) 9,756

James Hartley (C) 400

State Representative, Dist. 6, Pos. A

Top vote-getter earns 2-year term

X - Lori McCann (R) 11,975

Trish Carter-Goodheart (D) 8,157

State Representative, Dist. 6, Pos. B

Top vote-getter earns 2-year term

X - Brandon Mitchell (R) 11,312

Tim Gresback (D) 8,952

2nd Judicial District Judge

To succeed Jay Gaskill

Michelle Evans 16,754

John H. Bradbury 16,612

Latah County Commissioner, 2nd District

Top vote-getter earns 4-year term

X - Tom Lamar (D) 7,718

Brian A. Loomis (R) 7,197

Latah County Commissioner, 3rd District

Top vote-getter earns 2-year term

X - John Bohman (D) 7,600

Carl Berglund (R) 7,215

Latah County Clerk of the District Court

X - Julie Fry (R) 7,627

Alexa Kim (D) 7,072

Latah County Treasurer

X - BJ Swanson (D) 7,470

Peggy Gottschalk (R) 7,400

Unofficial Whitman County Election Results

Below are select Whitman County races, listed by candidate and votes announced Tuesday. Election officials estimate about 5,000 votes are still to be counted. The next vote count update is scheduled for 5 p.m. today.

For complete Whitman County election results, including numerous rural levies, visit results.vote.wa.gov/results/20221108/whitman/

Whitman County Commissioner, Dist. 3

Top vote-getter earns 4-year term

Michael Largent (R) 3,769

John-Mark Mahnkey (D) 2,376

Prop. 1 (Pullman Regional Hospital Bond)

Yes 1,804

No 648

