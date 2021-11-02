Editor's Note

Numbers will be updated through the evening as they're reported

Unofficial Whitman County Election results

These are partial results for select races, listed by candidate, votes. There are an estimated 1,300 ballots still to be counted in the county.

Pullman City Council Ward 1, Pos. 7

Top vote-getter earns seat

Francis Benjamin, 782

Al Sorensen, 323

Pullman Regional Hospital Commissioner Dist. 4

Tricia Grantham, 1,290

Reid West, 260

Colfax City Council Pos. 2

Top vote-getter earns seat

Anne Ellithorpe McRae, 212

Hillary Hoffman, 145

Colfax City Council Pos. 3

Top vote-getter earns seat

Crystn Guenthner, 175

Travis Schaefer, 170

Palouse City Council, Pos. 1

Top vote-getter earns seat

Sarah Bofenkamp, 158

Brad Pearce, 82

Palouse City Council, Pos. 3

Top vote-getter earns seat

Tim Sievers, 144

Tracy Stewart, 97

Palouse City Council, Pos. 4

Top vote-getter earns seat

Sam Brink, 136

Libby Akin, 108

Palouse City Council, Pos. 5

Top vote-getter earns seat

Travis Deerkop, 135

Jim Fielder, 101

Palouse City Council, Pos. 6

Top vote-getter earns seat

Leslie Jo Sena, 123

Robert Brooks, 112

Palouse City Council, Pos. 7

Top vote-getter earns seat

Ann Barrington, 145

Ron Weller, 87

Uniontown Mayor

Top vote-getter earns seat

Mike Shore, 55

Lynn Soto, 28

For complete Whitman County election results: results.vote.wa.gov/results/20211102/whitman/

Tags

Recommended for you