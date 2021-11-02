Unofficial Whitman County Election results
These are partial results for select races, listed by candidate, votes. There are an estimated 1,300 ballots still to be counted in the county.
Pullman City Council Ward 1, Pos. 7
Top vote-getter earns seat
Francis Benjamin, 782
Al Sorensen, 323
Pullman Regional Hospital Commissioner Dist. 4
Tricia Grantham, 1,290
Reid West, 260
Colfax City Council Pos. 2
Top vote-getter earns seat
Anne Ellithorpe McRae, 212
Hillary Hoffman, 145
Colfax City Council Pos. 3
Top vote-getter earns seat
Crystn Guenthner, 175
Travis Schaefer, 170
Palouse City Council, Pos. 1
Top vote-getter earns seat
Sarah Bofenkamp, 158
Brad Pearce, 82
Palouse City Council, Pos. 3
Top vote-getter earns seat
Tim Sievers, 144
Tracy Stewart, 97
Palouse City Council, Pos. 4
Top vote-getter earns seat
Sam Brink, 136
Libby Akin, 108
Palouse City Council, Pos. 5
Top vote-getter earns seat
Travis Deerkop, 135
Jim Fielder, 101
Palouse City Council, Pos. 6
Top vote-getter earns seat
Leslie Jo Sena, 123
Robert Brooks, 112
Palouse City Council, Pos. 7
Top vote-getter earns seat
Ann Barrington, 145
Ron Weller, 87
Uniontown Mayor
Top vote-getter earns seat
Mike Shore, 55
Lynn Soto, 28
For complete Whitman County election results: results.vote.wa.gov/results/20211102/whitman/