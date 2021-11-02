Unofficial Latah County Election Results
These select Latah County races, listed by candidate and votes as of 11:30 Tuesday with 100 percent of ballots counted.
Moscow Mayor
Top vote-getter named mayor
Art Bettge, 3,480
Jim Gray, 1,132
Olivia Moses, 480
Barb Rathbun, 226
Moscow City Council
Top three vote-getters earn council seat
Hailey Lewis, 3,698
Julia Parker, 3,535
Gina Taruscio, 3,199
Kyrk Taylor, 1,696
Steve Harmon, 1,145
Jason Stooks, 1,097
Shaun Dareshi, 385
Melissa Cline, 306
Deary City Council
Top two vote-getters earn council seat
Jamie Johnston, 70
Eric Sutton, 60
Karen Caffrey, 27
Potlatch City Council
Top two vote-getters earn council seat
David Cada, 88
Martin Anderson, 60
Darrell Bostic, 42
Kendrick City Council
Top two vote-getters earn council seat
Jessica Wegner, 39
Keith Wilson, 36
Amanda Sneve, 28
Troy City Council
Top two vote-getters earn council seat
Patrick Cordova, 144
Mike Yenney, 125
Toni Salerno, 72
Onaway City Council
Top three vote-getters earn council seat
Ellis Bryngleson, 46
Lester D. Owens, 40
Emily Hunt, 36
Brian King, 32
Juliaetta-Kendrick Rec District
Top vote-getter earns seat
Aaron Heinen, 146
Tony Shipman, 20
For complete Latah County election results: livevoterturnout.com/Idaho/LiveResults/57/en/Index_118.html