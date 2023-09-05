Tactical team officers move about the scene of a standoff with a man who barricaded himself in his residence on Tuesday morning in Moscow. Gunshots were reported on the 100 block of South Almon Street before the standoff.
Police have closed several streets around the neighborhood where a man has barricaded himself in his residence after firing shots early this morning. This closure is at South Line Street, at its intersection with West Pullman Road.
The doors to a porch are damaged at the apartment complex where a standoff between police and an individual took place Tuesday morning on the 100 block of South Almon Street in Moscow.
Liesbeth Powers/Daily News
Tactical team officers move about the scene of a standoff with a man who barricaded himself in his residence on Tuesday morning in Moscow. Gunshots were reported on the 100 block of South Almon Street before the standoff.
Liesbeth Powers/Daily News
Thomas Adams
Police have closed several streets around the neighborhood where a man has barricaded himself in his residence after firing shots early this morning. This closure is at South Line Street, at its intersection with West Pullman Road.
Thomas Adams, 54, was charged with unlawfully discharging a weapon, disturbing the peace and resisting and obstructing officers following a standoff this morning in Moscow, according to the Moscow Police Department.
No one was injured in the incident, the police said.
SWAT arrested Adams at his apartment at 110 S. Almon St. around 8 a.m. Gunshots were allegedly fired around 2 a.m. Tuesday, and Adams then barricaded himself in his apartment.
After being taken into custody, he was transported to the Latah County Jail.
UPDATE AT 8:23 A.M.:
The Moscow Police Department announced that a subject has been taken into custody on the 100 block of South Almon Street in Moscow. The shelter-in-place advisory has been lifted.
More details will be released later.
UPDATE 7:56 A.M.:
Police are continuing to ask the person who has barricaded himself in a residence at South Almon Street to come out and talk. See the attached video.
UPDATE 6:45 A.M.
West Park Elementary School in Moscow has canceled classes for the day in response to the ongoing shooter incident and street closures nearby. The information was sent by text to the Moscow School District community.
Moscow School District Superintendent Shawn Tiegs, in a recorded voice message sent to community members at about 6:40 a.m., indicated the incident, according to police, was active but "contained."
He said the rest of the schools in the district are expected to operate as scheduled today.
UPDATE 6:20 a.m.
Moscow police have confirmed a report of gunshots fired on the 100 block of South Almon Street and are asking residents to avoid the area. Those who live in the immediate vicinity have been asked to shelter in place.
Police indicate there is a lone shooter who has barricaded himself inside his residence. Police are working to take the suspect into custody.
The gunshots were first reported to police at 2:05 a.m. this morning. Police alerted the general public to the situation with a Facebook post just after 4 a.m.
According to police, current road closures include: A Street and Pullman Road at Line Street; A Street at C Street; North Main Street at D Street; Asbury and Almon streets at Sixth Street, Third Street west of Main Street.
------
Original story
The Moscow Police Department this morning warned residents living near the 100 block of S. Almon Street in Moscow to shelter in place after it received reports of gunshots in the area.
The warning was posted to the department's Facebook page at 4:13 am.
The post indicated the report was being investigated and the post would be updated when more information became available.