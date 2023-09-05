Click here to read the latest on Tuesday morning's incident in Moscow.

UPDATE AT 10:33 A.M.:

Thomas Adams, 54, was charged with unlawfully discharging a weapon, disturbing the peace and resisting and obstructing officers following a standoff this morning in Moscow, according to the Moscow Police Department.

No one was injured in the incident, the police said.

SWAT arrested Adams at his apartment at 110 S. Almon St. around 8 a.m. Gunshots were allegedly fired around 2 a.m. Tuesday, and Adams then barricaded himself in his apartment.

After being taken into custody, he was transported to the Latah County Jail.

UPDATE AT 8:23 A.M.:

The Moscow Police Department announced that a subject has been taken into custody on the 100 block of South Almon Street in Moscow. The shelter-in-place advisory has been lifted.

UPDATE 7:56 A.M.:

Police are continuing to ask the person who has barricaded himself in a residence at South Almon Street to come out and talk. See the attached video.

UPDATE 6:45 A.M.

