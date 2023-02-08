UPDATED AT 12:14 P.M.:
A male suspect said he was armed and planned to commit a shooting at Moscow High School in a call to the Moscow Police Department at 9:50 a.m. today, according to a news release from the police sent at noon.
The police said it appears the call originated from outside the state of Idaho.
"At this time, there does not appear to be an active, credible threat to our schools," the news release said.
While dispatchers were on the phone with the suspect, deputies from the Latah County Sheriff's Office arrived at the high school and set up a perimeter. The Moscow police arrived shortly after. Officers from both agencies entered the building and "to quickly clear the building looking for active threats. NO THREATS were found inside the school and no one was injured," the news release said.
Moscow High was put on lockdown and all other district schools were alerted and told to implement lockout procedures, according to the police. Other schools in Moscow were also alerted to the threat.
The investigation into this case will continue and updates will be given when possible, according to the news release.
The Moscow School District has resumed classes for the day and will keep students indoors the rest of the school day. Parents of students are directed to contact the school their child attends if they was the remove the child early.
The Moscow police thanked the Latah County Sheriff’s Office and the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department for their response to the incident.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
UPDATE AT 12:01 P.M.:
Moscow schools will be keeping students inside their buildings for the remainder of the day as a precaution, according to another email update from Superintendent Greg Bailey.
"At the end of the school day, police will be patrolling the areas around the schools as an additional precautionary measure," Bailey's email said. "Parents who wish to pick up (their) children during the day may do so by contacting the school office or going to the main entrance of the school building to check out your child."
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
UPDATE AT 11:35 A.M.:
The lockdown at Moscow High School this morning was because of the "threat of an active shooter in the area," Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey said in an email update.
The lockdown was put in place at the request of the Moscow Police Department. Police did a search of Moscow High and the surrounding area and determined the building was "clear and secured," Bailey's email said.
"We currently have all schools at the Secured level (All outside doors secured and no one in or out of the building)," the email says. "We hope to be able to lift this restriction soon."
Parents have started arriving at the high school to take their children home. No other details about the "threat of an active shooter" have been provided yet.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
UPDATE AT 11 A.M.:
All schools in Moscow have been moved to secure mode at this time as a precautionary measure, according to an update sent by Superintendent Greg Bailey. That is a level above lockdown, which is a positive move, Bailey said.
"We hope to be able to lift all restrictions soon," Bailey said in his email.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL POST:
Moscow High School is on lockdown after a threat was phoned into the school this morning, according to Moscow police officers at the scene.
The lockdown was put in place around 10 a.m. Students and staff in the building are sheltering in place while officers check the building floor by floor, according to the police.
Some students were escorted out of the building when police first arrived and are being kept at Latah County Courthouse across the street from the high school.
All of the Moscow School District is in a lockdown procedure, according to an email from Superintendent Greg Bailey.
"We were asked by the Moscow Police Department to do so," Bailey's email says. "Police are at the high school currently. We have also asked all other schools to go into a lockout (secure) procedure for precautionary measures. We will send more information when we know more. Please do not go to the schools."