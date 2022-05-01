UPDATE AT 4:10 P.M.:
The Moscow Police Department identified the person whose deceased body was found Sunday morning in Paradise Creek.
According to a news release, 19-year-old Hudson Lindow, of Boise, was found dead in the creek approximately 11:30 a.m. near College Avenue. The next of kin has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.
The police do not suspect foul play at this time.
ORIGINAL POST:
The Moscow Police Department is currently trying to identify a deceased body found Sunday morning in Paradise Creek.
Police Chief James Fry said the body was found near College Avenue near a bridge. The body was discovered by a citizen who was traveling on a nearby bike path.
“We’re still in the initial investigation to try to determine who the individual is and what’s taken place,” Fry said.