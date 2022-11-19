UPDATE AT 8:47 P.M.:
The Moscow Police Department released more details Saturday evening about the Nov. 13 quadruple homicide, including confirmation that the initial 911 call was placed inside the King Road residence with a cellphone belonging to one of the two surviving roommates.
Police were initially called to the residence at 11:58 a.m. Nov. 13 after receiving a 911 call requesting aid for an unconscious person. That is when they discovered the bodies of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, who were found stabbed to death inside the residence.
“The call was made from inside the residence on one of the roommates’ cellphone,” the MPD announced in an update on Facebook. “Moscow Police Department arrived shortly thereafter and found all four victims.”
Saturday’s news release didn’t specify who made the call.
The police do not believe the surviving roommates are involved in the crime. They believe the roommates had been out in the Moscow community the night of Nov. 12, but returned to the residence by 1 a.m. Nov. 13.
The Moscow police also stated detectives are aware of “multiple phone calls from victims Madison and Kaylee to a male.” Those calls were reportedly made between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.
“This information is part of the ongoing investigation,” the police stated.
A male drove Mogen and Goncalves to the King Road residence in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, but police do not believe he is involved in the crime.
Detectives confirmed that all four victims were found on the second and third floors of the residence.
As of Saturday evening, no suspects were in custody.
The police also announced they will hold another news conference about the quadruple-homicide investigation at 3 p.m. today in the ICCU Arena on the University of Idaho campus.
Police Chief James Fry will give an update while officials from the Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and University of Idaho are present. The conference will be livestreamed on YouTube at youtu.be/1TtR4Mf8aTA.
Aaron Snell, a spokesperson on behalf of the Moscow Police Department, said in a phone interview Saturday afternoon that detectives are continuing to investigate to find a person of interest or a suspect.
“We continue to find and process leads,” Snell said, as well as collect evidence. “At this moment we do not have an identified suspect.”
Without a suspect or person of interest, it is unknown if the person who committed the murders is still in Moscow or has left the area.
“A murderer, or murderers, have been in our community or they are in someone else’s community,” Snell said.
The Moscow Police Department is aware of an effort by relatives of one of the victims to have a search party Sunday to look for evidence. Snell said a uniformed officer will be present.
“If, by chance, evidence is found, that officer will be there to assist in that,” Snell said. “We wouldn’t want that (evidence) to be touched and handled.”
Detectives are seeking all outside surveillance video — whether or not there appears to be motion or content in the video — from 3-6 a.m. Nov. 13 from businesses and residences within a certain geographical area that includes West Taylor Avenue, West Palouse River Drive, U.S. Highway 95 south to the 2700 block of U.S. Highway 95, and the UI Arboretum.
