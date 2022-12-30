UPDATE AT 9:05 A.M.:
According to The Associated Press, arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court said Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.
A law enforcement official confirmed the arrest to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they could not publicly discuss details of the investigation ahead of a formal announcement expected later today.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL POST:
The Moscow Police Department will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. today to discuss the investigation into the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students.
The police have not shared specifics about what will be discussed at the news conference, but NBC News and other media outlets are reporting that a person of interest has been taken into custody in Monroe County, Penn. Some reports say a 25-year-old man was arrested this morning in the Pocono Mountains.
It has been nearly seven weeks since the stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves.
The news conference can be watched on YouTube at youtu.be/9mSz035WHd8.