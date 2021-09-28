UPDATE: The Latah County coroner late Monday released the name of the passenger in Saturday's utility terrain vehicle crash Saturday east of Deary.
The passenger, Nolan B. Meece, 27, of Bovill , died from blunt force trauma suffered in the crash.
The driver in the incident was not identified by the Idaho State Patrol pending further investigation.
-----
ORIGINAL STORY
A passenger in a utility terrain vehicle died in a one-vehicle accident Saturday east of Deary.
According to the Idaho State Police, the wreck was reported at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Forks Road. The 2014 Polaris Ranger was occupied by two adult men, and both were ejected from the vehicle. Their names were not immediately released, and the ISP did not provide names following requests Monday afternoon.
Police said the vehicle left the road, overcorrected and then overturned.
The driver was transported by ambulance to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, and the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
Neither occupant was wearing a helmet or seat belt, and alcohol was a factor, police said.