UPDATE: Crews respond to fatal crash near Uniontown

UPDATE: Emergency crews are responding to a fatal multiple-vehicle collision this afternoon on State Route 195 two miles south of Uniontown.
According to the Washington State Patrol, the collision involved a semi-truck that is leaking nitrogen refrigerant.
The highway is closed and there is a detour through Uniontown East Road, Thorn Creek Road and U.S. 95 in Idaho. Long delays are expected.
ORIGINAL
Emergency crews are responding to a multiple-vehicle collision this afternoon with at least one seriously injured person on State Route 195 two miles south of Uniontown.
According to the Washington State Patrol, the collision involved a semi-truck that is leaking nitrogen refrigerant. Emergency personnel performed CPR on a person.
There is a detour through Uniontown East Road, Thorn Creek Road and U.S. 95 in Idaho.