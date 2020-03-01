The story was updated to include the addition of the Troy school information.
Classes and activities are canceled Monday at schools in Genesee and Troy as a precautionary measure related to coronavirus, according to emails and social media posts made by the school districts’ superintendents over the weekend.
Genesee Joint School District Superintendent Wendy Moore announced the closure of Genesee School in an email sent Saturday to school district staff and students’ families.
The email stated, as part of University of Idaho Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival tradition, Genesee School allowed Jackson High School (Mill Creek, Wash.) students to stay in the building to help defray their transportation costs. Mill Creek is about 22 miles north of Seattle.
The Genesee administration was notified Saturday morning that Jackson High has had an unconfirmed case of coronavirus.
“The student who is ill WAS NOT part of the group who stayed in our building, Moore wrote to staff and parents. “However, as a precautionary measure for our own students and staff we are cancelling all classes and activities Monday, March 2nd.”
On Sunday, Troy School District Superintendent Brad Malm made a similar announcement on the district’s Facebook page. Troy hosted jazz festival students from Idaho’s Payette High School, which has no known connection to coronavirus.
“Although the risk is extremely low at this time, we are taking additional measures to provide extra disinfectant and will clean and sanitize all areas,” Malm wrote. “We want to assure you that the safety of our students is always a priority.”
Moore also indicated Genesee will use Monday to clean and sanitize its building. She asked that all staff and students stay out of the building until Tuesday morning.
The Genesee email stated that school officials anticipate returning to normal schedules Tuesday.
UI sent a health advisory Saturday to Jazz Festival participants and volunteers. The affected Jackson High School student was not at the festival, according to the email.
The advisory indicated UI janitorial staff was working to disinfect all public areas regularly and UI is working directly with Public Health – Idaho North Central District to assess risk and monitor the situation.
Public health officials have determined risk of transmittal to be low at this time and will work with UI should events change. No cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in Idaho, according to the advisory.
The PH-INCD office in Moscow was closed over the weekend, so officials from the office could not be reached for comment.
Two new cases, including the Jackson High School student, of novel coronavirus were announced Friday in Washington, according to a Washington State Department of Health news release.
The other case involves a King County woman. Both the student and the woman are in home isolation, the news release stated.
The cases are classified as “presumptive positives,” or tests that come back positive at the Public Health Laboratory and are pending confirmation at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency in response to the escalating threat in the state from the virus and the report of a Washington man dying from the coronavirus — the first death due to the virus in the U.S.