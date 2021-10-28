Appointments for the Gritman/Moscow Family Medicine pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic have filled.
The Nov. 6 clinic was announced Wednesday morning and by late afternoon Gritman announced all available slots were taken, and that a waiting list was being established.
Families can register to be added to the waiting list for future clinics by clicking on the registration link at phreesia.me/COVID19-PediatricVaccinationClinic and gritman.org/vaccine.
The Nov. 6 clinic will be for children ages 5-11. Instructions regarding second doses will be given at the time of the first appointment. Masks and social distancing are required for entry into the clinic. No walk-in appointments will be allowed.
The pediatric clinic is being scheduled in anticipation of final government approval and availability of pediatric COVID-19 vaccines. Please note the clinic may be rescheduled because of delays in regulatory approval or dose availability.