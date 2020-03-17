BOISE, Idaho — Idaho health officials say three more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of residents known to be infected with the coronavirus to eight.
One of the cases announced Tuesday was in a woman under the age of 50 in the Ada County region, and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said she had no known interactions with the other two cases previously identified in the area.
Still, officials believed her case was likely travel-related, and said she had mild symptoms and was recovering at home in isolation.
Another case was in Blaine County, in a woman over the age of 50. Investigators are still trying to determine how she contracted the illness, but said she was also recovering well at home. She's the third person in the region to be diagnosed with COVID-19.
The third new case announced Tuesday involved a person in eastern Idaho's Madison County, but officials there did not immediately release additional information about that patient.
Idaho's other known case is in eastern Idaho's Teton County.