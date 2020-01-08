Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.