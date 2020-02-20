UPDATE: One man has been taken into custody and no serious injuries are reported from the scene in Pullman.
------
Following a report of a domestic dispute, Pullman Police Department officers have closed the 300 block of NW Robert Street in Pullman as SWAT team members work to apprehend a suspect.
Police ask that you please avoid the area. Police indicate there is no threat to the public at this time.
The Pullman School District has posted this message on its Facebook page:
"We are in communication with the Pullman Police Department related to police activity on the 300 block of NW Robert Street in Pullman. The incident is currently isolated to a residence, and Pullman Police are monitoring the situation closely and do not consider our students to be at risk.
"Many of our students walk home in that area, so we are working with the police department to have a perimeter in place as a precaution that will divert students walking near this incident.
"Students unable to get to their home due to the perimeter will be directed to Pullman High School. Bus routes that typically drive on Robert Street will use an alternate route. Kamiak students that get off the school bus at the Robert and Yates bus stop will remain at school until parents pick up their child from school or police clear the area.
"We will immediately let families know if there is an update that might impact students. If you have any questions, please contact the district office at (509) 332-3581."
The Daily News has a photographer on site and reporter who will provide updates.