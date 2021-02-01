UPDATE: Missing Moscow man Justin-Keith Scherer was found dead just before 5 p.m. Monday evening, according a post on the city of Moscow Facebook page.
The cause of death for the 32-year-old man is under investigation, according to the Moscow Police Department.
-------
The Moscow Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Justin-Keith Scherer, aka JK Scherer.
Scherer’s family contacted police after receiving a phone call during which Scherer made several concerning statements. It was reported that Scherer walked away from his residence in the 600 block of Palouse River Drive at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Officers and family have been unable to locate him despite an active search.
If you have information about Scherer’s whereabouts, police ask you to contact (208) 882-2677.