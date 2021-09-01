The Idler Fire near Moscow Mountain was 25-percent contained as of 9 a.m. Wednesday morning as firefighting crews are being aided by cooler temperatures.
Idaho Department of Lands says the fire is estimated at 116 acres, down from the 150-200-acre estimate earlier in the week.
Overnight, temperatures dropped into the low 30s with good humidity. Firefighters are spending the cool Wednesday morning installing water delivery equipment, including more than 8,000 feet of hose to reinforce the fireline and mop up toward the interior of the burn.
The Latah County Sheriff’s Office rescinded evacuation orders Tuesday and allowed homeowners to return to their properties. They are being asked to remain ready to leave if conditions change.
The public is asked to use extreme caution when driving in the area as fire equipment and personnel will be on the roads.
An incident command post has been set up at the Latah County Fairgrounds. There are 95 personnel working on the fire.