The wildfire on Moscow Mountain estimated at about 150 acres is still zero percent contained as of Tuesday morning, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.
According to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office, officials are now categorizing it as a Type 3 Incident. This means the state can send more resources to help with the firefighting efforts.
Officially, one primary structure was destroyed while 20-40 structures remain threatened. Evacuations are still in place for Idler’s Rest, West Twin, and Moscow Mountain roads. No injuries have been reported.
Emergency personnel will convene at approximately noon today to evaluate the fire and determine if it is safe to let people back into the area.
The smoke has died down since Monday, but the wind continues to concern firefighters who are working to prevent the fire from spreading. Crews are currently focusing on containing the east side of the fire.
Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve remains unharmed, according to its Facebook page.
The public can find updates at www.idl.idaho.gov/idlers/.