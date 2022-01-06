Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey sent an email to parents this evening indicating the district's schools will remain closed Friday because of poor weather and road conditions expected through the night.
Most schools on the Palouse were closed today because of the snow.
The Friday closure affects Moscow High School, Paradise Creek Regional High School, Moscow Middle School, Lena Whitmore Elementary, McDonald Elementary, Russell Elementary, and West Park Elementary.
All after-school activities are also canceled unless weather and road conditions improve, and families are notified by a representative of the school district of the change.
Garfield-Palouse schools will start two hours late Friday.
------
The University of Idaho will close at 1 p.m. today because of "worsening conditions in the weather forecast," according to a Vandal Alert delivered to the university community.
Nonessential office on the Moscow campus will be closed at that time, with regularly hours scheduled to resume Friday morning.
------
OTHER CLOSURES
All Latah County government buildings are closed today.
Moscow Recycling has canceled collections today. Call (208) 882-5724 or email customerservice@latahsanitation.com with questions.
The Moscow Chamber of Commerce office is closed today.
Moscow's SMART transit service is not running today.
The Latah County Library District branches are closed today.
----
SCHOOL CLOSURES/DELAYS
The following schools and in the region will be closed or delayed today because of snowfall and hazardous road conditions (list will be updated as new info becomes available):
CLOSED
Moscow School District
Pullman School District
Potlatch School District
Whitepine School District
St. Mary's Parish School
Moscow Charter School
Palouse Prairie Charter School
Genesee School District
Kendrick Joint School District
Colton School District
Troy School District
Garfield-Palouse School District
St. John-Endicott School District (online learning)
Tekoa School District
Lacrosse School District
Washtucna School District
DELAYED START
Colfax School District (2 hours)
Oakesdale School District (2 hours)
Steptoe School District (2 hours)