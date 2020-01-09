UPDATE: 8.15 p.m.
One lane is open after a three-vehicle crash blocked State Route 195 about 10 miles south of Pullman.
Whitman County Fire District Chief Lester Erwin said three people were transported to Pullman Regional Hospital and two people were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash.
One person was transported by helicopter.
The crash, which occurred about 6 p.m., initially blocked all lanes of traffic. Erwin told the Daily News about 8 p.m. that the vehicles have been towed and one lane was opened.
He said Whitman County Fire District 12 and 14 responded to the accident along with a Pullman ambulance and Lewiston ambulance. Washington State Patrol troopers were also on scene.
-----
Original story:
State Route 195 is completely blocked about 10 miles south of Pullman following a "serious injury crash," according to the Washington State Patrol.
According to a tweet sent out by WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney, three cars were involved.
It is not known when the highway will reopen.