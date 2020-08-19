UPDATE: The Pullman Police Department has identified the suspect in this case.
-----
The Pullman Police Department is searching for a man suspected of walking into downtown restaurant O-Ramen on Tuesday without a face mask and allegedly assaulting an employee.
Cmndr. Jake Opgenorth said the man is a DoorDash delivery driver who entered O-Ramen to pick up an order. When an employee asked the man to wear a mask, the suspect allegedly grabbed the order and punched the employee in the face.
The employee followed the suspect and got the order back.
Police are asking those who can identify the suspect to call (509) 334-0802.