The Pullman Police Department announced late Tuesday that 19-year-old Samuel Martinez, a Washington State University freshman from Bellevue, Wash., was found dead earlier in the day at a WSU fraternity.
The Whitman County Coroner's Office and Pullman police are working to determine Martinez's cause and manner of death. The death may be alcohol-related.
A Tuesday news release from the Pullman Police Department states officers and medics were dispatched at about 8:35 a.m. to the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity on Linden Street.
The man, later identified as Martinez, appeared unconscious and was not breathing. Fraternity members performed CPR until medics arrived.
Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Ron McMurray and the Office of the Dean of Students at WSU also responded to offer student support and counseling.
Students in need of support should contact the Office of the Dean of Students or the Counseling and Psychological Services staff at Cougar Health Services.
In response to this situation, all fraternities and sororities within the WSU Greek community have self-imposed an immediate suspension of all social events for the remainder of the semester, according to a statement from Phil Weiler, vice president for marketing and communications at WSU.
The Washington State Interfraternity Council and the university offered condolences to the Martinez's family and friends in statements Tuesday.
The death of a student at a fraternity in the U.S. is the third in less than a week.
In San Diego on Tuesday, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office ruled that the death of a freshman who was hospitalized after attending a fraternity party was accidental.
Authorities said Dylan Hernandez, 19, suffered blunt-force trauma to the head that occurred when he fell from his bunk bed.
Hernandez’s roommate at San Diego State University called 911 after finding him unresponsive Thursday morning. School officials said he went to the party Wednesday night.
The Daily Aztec reported Hernandez was pledging to the Phi Gamma fraternity. It is among 14 fraternities suspended indefinitely following his hospitalization. University police are investigating the circumstances. The university has not said why it suspended 14 fraternities. The university announced Tuesday that it is forming two task forces to review fraternity and sorority life and the use of alcohol and drugs on campus.
In Tempe, Ariz., police are investigating the death of an Arizona State University student found dead Monday in his room at the university’s Greek leadership Village, according to the Arizona Republic. Officials do not suspect foul play in the incident.