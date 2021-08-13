Air quality in Pullman and Moscow was in the "unhealthy" range Friday afternoon according to airnow.gov, the home of the U.S. Air Quality Index.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, the Pullman's air quality index was 180, while Moscow's was 168. The measurements are on a scale from 0-500. AQIs from 150 to 200 are considered "unhealthy."
At the "unhealthy" level, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens are encouraged to take any of these steps to reduce your exposure:
-- Avoid strenuous outdoor activities
-- Keep outdoor activities short.
-- Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.
Everyone else should take these steps to reduce your exposure:
-- Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard.
-- Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.
-- Be active outdoors when air quality is better.
For more info and updates, visit airnow.gov/.