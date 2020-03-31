An earthquake centered near Idaho’s mountain town of Stanley rolled across the Palouse just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, causing lamps to swing, cabinets to wobble and nerves to rattle but resulted in no significant damage in the region, according to Moscow and Pullman officials.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 6.5 quake struck just at 4:52 p.m. The Palouse rolled for about 15 seconds. The quake’s epicenter was about 80 miles northeast of Boise.
The Whitcom Regional Dispatch Center, which provides police, fire, and EMS dispatch services for all first responder agencies in Whitman County, Asotin County, the City of Moscow, and the Nez Perce Tribal Police Department, indicated it received multiple calls with information about the earthquake, but there were no calls for emergency service.
A Latah County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher said the dispatch center received no reports of injuries or damaged structures.
By 8 p.m. Tuesday, three hours after the initial quake, the USGS reported eight aftershocks in the region of at least magnitude 3.1.
According to the USGS’s tectonic summary of the event, Tuesday’s tremor was the largest in Idaho since a magnitude 6.9 earthquake which originated in the same region in 1983. That event killed two in Challis and resulted in more than $12 million in damages, the summary said.
Peter Mundt, Gritman Medical Center’s director of community relations and marketing, said no patients came to the Moscow facility or Moscow Family Medicine with injuries related to the earthquake.
Tyler Palmer, Moscow deputy city supervisor of public works and services, said the rumble caused no apparent damage to city sewer, water or streets infrastructure.
Ryan Gehring with Washington State University Facilities Services said there have been no alarms suggesting infrastructural damage to the school’s Pullman campus and drive-by visual inspections appeared normal.
As of Tuesday evening University of Idaho officials said they were uncertain if damages were sustained at its Moscow campus or at its extension locations in the southern part of the state.
Closer to the quake’s epicenter, Brett Woolley, a restaurant owner in Stanley, said he heard the earthquake coming before he felt it.
“I heard the roar, and at first it sounded like the wind but then the roar was tremendous,” Woolley said.. “The whole house was rattling, and I started to panic. I'm sitting here perfectly still and the water next to me is still vibrating.”
Tuesday’s quake was the first to be felt by many on the Palouse since 2017, when a magnitude 5.8 quake centered near Lincoln, Mont., struck at about 11:30 p.m. on July 5. Lincoln is about 205 miles east of Moscow.