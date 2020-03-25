Bryce Beekman, a redshirt senior defensive back on Washington State’s football team, died Tuesday night in Pullman.
The death was confirmed today by Pullman Police Commander Jake Opgenorth.
Opgenorth said he could not provide more details until a report from the Whitman County coroner is released.
Beekman was 22 years old.
The safety from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, started in 13 games for the Cougars last season after transferring from Arizona Western College in Yuma and was fifth on the team with 60 tackles.
WSU football coach Nick Rolovich issued a statement Wednesday.
“My relationship with Bryce was still in its early stages, but I knew him to be a wonderful young man,” Rolovich said. “He was always positive and well respected amongst his teammates. My heart goes out to his family and friends.”
Rolovich informed the team of the news Tuesday night.
Athletic Director Pat Chun also issued a statement.
“We are in shock with the news of Bryce’s passing,” he said. “Bryce was a tremendous young man, great teammate, and will be missed by all. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Beekman family and his many friends.”