UPDATE: 3:40 P.M.
An 87-year-old man and 89-year-old woman, both from Coeur d’Alene, died following a Tuesday morning collision on Highway 95 south of Moscow.
According to Idaho State Police, the deceased were the driver, Ernest Klemm, and passenger, Vera Klemm, of a Toyota Camry traveling southbound on Highway 95.
The Camry collided just after 9 a.m. with a Chrysler Town and Country driven by a 42-year-old Lewiston man, who was later taken to a nearby hospital.
Traffic on Highway 95 was blocked in both directions for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
ORIGINAL STORY
Both lanes of U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow are blocked following a two-vehicle crash this morning. The crash occurred between Jacksha and Zeitler roads.
According to Idaho State Police, multiple people have been transported to the hospital. Police are still investigating the scene and it is unclear when the highway will reopen.