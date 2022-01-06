A walk through snow

Kathy Kwiatkowski takes a stroll Friday afternoon underneath trees covered in snow on a trail adjacent to Paradise Creek in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

The University of Idaho will close at 1 p.m. today because of "worsening conditions in the weather forecast," according to a Vandal Alert delivered to the university community.

Nonessential office on the Moscow campus will be closed at that time, with regularly hours scheduled to resume Friday morning.

------

OTHER CLOSURES

All Latah County government buildings are closed today.

Moscow Recycling has canceled collections today. Call (208) 882-5724 or email customerservice@latahsanitation.com with questions.

The Moscow Chamber of Commerce office is closed today.

Moscow's SMART transit service is not running today.

The Latah County Library District branches are closed today.

----

SCHOOL CLOSURES/DELAYS

The following schools and in the region will be closed or delayed today because of snowfall and hazardous road conditions (list will be updated as new info becomes available):

CLOSED

Moscow School District

Pullman School District

Potlatch School District

Whitepine School District

St. Mary's Parish School

Moscow Charter School

Palouse Prairie Charter School

Genesee School District

Kendrick Joint School District

Colton School District

Troy School District

Garfield-Palouse School District

St. John-Endicott School District (online learning)

Tekoa School District

Lacrosse School District

Washtucna School District 

DELAYED START

Colfax School District (2 hours)

Oakesdale School District (2 hours)

Steptoe School District (2 hours)