All Moscow Schools are currently in Secure Mode as a precautionary measure, according to a message from Superintendent Greg Bailey.
"This is being done after receiving notice that both Clarkston and Pullman received phone threats and went into a lockdown mode," Bailey wrote. "Pullman has already been cleared. It is believed that these are prank calls but we want to take every precaution available."
Secure Mode consists of allowing no outside activities, keeping everyone inside, not allowing anyone to enter and maintaining inside activities as usual, according to Bailey's note.
Local law enforcement are at Clarkston High School following reports of an active shooter threat.
Officers have secured the scene and there doesn't appear to be an emergency at this time.
Police arrived on scene shortly before 10:30 a.m. and officers could be seen entering the school carrying long rifles. The school is currently in lockdown.
A staging area for law enforcement has been set up at the corner of Fifth and Chestnut streets.
In what could be a related situation, Pullman police posted to their Facebook site that officers were investigating reports of an active shooter threat at Pullman High School. The post indicated that the school had been cleared and there’s no active threat.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.