Police investigating active shooter threats at Clarkston and Pullman high schools

Officers investigate an active shooter threat at Clarkston High on Wednesday morning.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

UPDATE AT 11:38 A.M.:

Clarkston Police Chief Joel Hastings said that an active shooter threat was made against several schools in southeastern Washington, all from the same "spoof" phone number.

"There's no threat to any of our schools, and we'll continue to have a presence here at the high schools and the rest of the schools for the rest of the day," Hastings said.

Pullman High School has been secured. The Moscow School District announced its Secure Mode has been lifted.