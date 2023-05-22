breaking
UPDATED AT 12:33 P.M.: Bryan Kohberger stands silent, judge enters not guilty plea on his behalf; jury trial set for Oct. 2 (WITH PHOTOS, VIDEO)
- By Anthony Kuipers, Daily News staff writer
The suspect in the Moscow quadruple murder case chose to stand silent rather than enter a plea during his arraignment hearing Monday morning.
Latah County 2nd District Court Judge John Judge entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Bryan Kohberger, who faces up to life in prison or the death penalty for four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.
Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He remains in Latah County Jail.
Kohberger's jury trial, which could take up to six weeks, is scheduled for Oct. 2.
Judge read Kohberger his rights and the charges Monday while members of the victims' families were present at the courthouse.
Kohberger showed little emotion as he confirmed he understood his rights and the charges against him.
The prosecution has 60 days to decide whether it will seek the death penalty in this case. Kohberger also faces $250,000 in fines, plus restitution, if found guilty.
The former Washington State University Ph.D. student was scheduled to appear in a preliminary hearing June 26 in Latah County Magistrate Court to determine if there was probable cause to move forward with his case. That hearing is no longer necessary after Kohberger was indicted by a grand jury last week, which set in motion his arraignment hearing.
Kohberger is represented by Anne Taylor. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson is representing the state.
Thompson, Taylor and other attorneys and law enforcement involved in the case are still bound by a court-ordered gag order prohibiting them from speaking publicly about the case.
A coalition of media outlets, including the Daily News and the Lewiston Tribune, alleges that the gag order violates its First Amendment rights and are attempting to convince the court to vacate it. The court and Kohberger's attorneys argue it is necessary to protect Kohberger's Sixth Amendment right to a fair trial.
On Monday, Judge presided over a scheduling conference to schedule a hearing where the attorneys representing the media coalition will argue to vacate the gag order. The Goncalves family attorney, Shanon Gray, also sought a hearing to amend the gag order so he can speak to the public on behalf of his clients. Judge scheduled both of those hearings for June 9.
Judge took issue with the media's claim that the gag order is causing “irreparable harm” to its constitutional rights. He said Kohberger’s Sixth Amendment is at risk of irreparable harm because of the media coverage of the case. He asked the media to “tone it down” and stated he has not seen much reporting on Kohberger’s right to a fair trial.
