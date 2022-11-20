Investigators and officials from the University of Idaho gave another news briefing this afternoon at the UI's ICCU Arena to talk about the ongoing investigation into the Nov. 13 murders of UI students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.
Not much new information was shared, but here are some of the notable remarks:
MOSCOW POLICE CHIEF JAMES FRY
* In terms of new information, Fry said that person who made the initial 911 was has been ruled out as the killer. The call was made at 11:58 a.m. Nov. 13 from one of the surviving roommates' phones, but the person who placed the call hasn't been identified.
* Fry seemed to indicate the male subject who Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves called several times between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. isn't a suspect. A reporter asked: "The male subject whom the women called, has he been ruled out as a suspect or a person of interest?" Fry replied: "Everything that we've taken from those calls, we've followed up on, we've cleared, and we believe there's no connection there."
* Fry said "there were other friends that had arrived at the location" at around the time the 911 call. He said he didn't know how many friends had arrived.
* A reporter asked Fry if he knew how four roommates could be killed by stabbing without the other roommates waking up. "We do not," Fry said.
* "We are looking everywhere that evidence would lead us. I can't say if the person is here, I can't say what community the person is in," Fry said.
* "This incident has shaken our community, has continued to shake our community, and we continue to mourn the victims," Fry said. "We will continue to vigorously pursue the investigation and pursue justice in this case. It is a complex and terrible crime, and it will take some time to resolve."
* "Our primary goal is public safety to get a completion to this case and bring someone to justice."
* The police have received 646 tips and done more than 90 interviews.
* The Moscow police are getting help from the Idaho State Police, FBI and Latah County Sheriff's Office.
* Fry said anyone with tips is asked to call (208) 883-7180 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.
* Fry started the Q&A part of the news conference asking for a reporter from the University of Idaho Argonaut to ask the first question. But, there wasn't an Argonaut reporter on hand. (It is now Thanksgiving break for UI students.)
UI PRESIDENT SCOTT GREEN
* Green said school officials have asked professors to prepare for both remote and in-person instruction for the rest of the fall semester. He said some students don't want to come back to Moscow while the murder suspect is at large, but other students have said they want to be in the classroom. Official word on the method of school will come later, Green said.
MOSCOW POLICE CAPT. ROGER LANIER
* Lanier reiterated that investigators have determined the two surviving roommates, the male wearing a hoodie seen in a widely circulated video at the Grub Truck and the private party who gave Mogen and Goncalves a ride home weren't involved in the murders.
IDAHO STATE POLICE COL. KEDRICK WILLS
* The public has asked how it can help. Wills said the the best help is to stop with any kind of rumors and just stick with the information that comes from the Moscow Police Department. And please be patient.