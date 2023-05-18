UPDATED AT 5:06 P.M.:

The Idaho State Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to approve the University of Idaho’s request to take the first steps to acquire the University of Phoenix.

Idaho’s land grant university proposed creating a not-for-profit organization, called NewU, in order to acquire the longstanding and controversial online higher education institution, the University of Phoenix. The board’s decision to allow the formation of the entity and to give it authority to pursue the transaction came one day after UI publicly announced the proposal.