Wawawai Fire burning northeast of Snake River in Whitman County

A fire burns in Wawawai Canyon following a lightning strike Monday night.

 Henry Moore Jr.

UPDATED AT 6:50 P.M.:

Firefighters and state fire assistance are still working to contain the Wawawai Fire, located southwest of Pullman in Whitman County.

The fire began around 9:22 p.m. Monday, and is estimated at 500 acres and growing, according to a news release. The fire was reported to be 0% contained Tuesday evening.

