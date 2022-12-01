These schools have announced late starts or closures Thursday because of poor travel conditions caused by winter weather:
UPDATED AT 7:33 A.M.:
* The Whitepine School District, which includes Deary and Bovill, announced a two-hour delay to the start of school.
ORIGINAL POST:
* Genesee schools will be delayed two hours today. No breakfast program will be available.
* Garfield-Palouse schools will start two hours late. Buses will run on paved roads only. There will be no preschool, no breakfast and no zero hour classes.
* The Pullman Center of the Community Colleges of Spokane is closed today because of winter weather conditions. Online services and classes aren't affected.