UPDATED AT 8:42 A.M.:
* Schools in the St. John-Endicott School District are closed today.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL POST:
Snow on the Palouse overnight and this morning has caused delays and cancellations of school. Here are the districts that have been affected:
* Pullman schools will start on a two-hour delay, with Franklin and Jefferson elementary schools and Pullman High starting at 10:20 a.m.; Lincoln Middle starting at 10:25 a.m.; and Sunnyside and Kamiak elementary schools starting at 10:35 a.m. Buses will run on emergency rural routes.
* Colfax schools will start two hours late, with buses running on emergency routes.
* Garfield-Palouse schools will start two hours late. Buses will run on paved roads only.
* Potlatch schools are closed today.
* The Whitepine Joint School District, which includes schools in Deary and Bovill, is closed today.