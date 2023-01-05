UPDATED AT 9:36 A.M.:
The probable cause affidavit in the murder case against Bryan Kohberger was released this morning.
The document indicates that investigators first starting looking into Kohberger, a Washington State University graduate student, on Nov. 29. Moscow police had asked the public to be on the lookout for a white Hyundai Elantra, and a WSU police officer, Daniel Tiengo, discovered that such a vehicle was registered to Kohberger.
A "video canvass" effort by police turned up footage of a white Hyundai Elantra making three passes by the residence where the murders occurred, at 1122 King Road.
One of the two surviving roommates, identified in the affidavit as D.M., told investigators she looked out of her bedroom three times after hearing noises. On the third occasion, she saw a male she described as 5-foot-10 or taller, not very muscular but athletically built, with bushy eyebrows. The male walked past her as she stood in a "frozen shock phase." The male walked toward a back sliding glass door, and D.M. locked herself in her room.
The evidence indicates the murders happened between 4 a.m. and 4:25 a.m. The document doesn't say why the surviving roommates didn't call 911 until about noon on Nov. 13.

Documents in the Moscow murder case were released this morning and are attached here.
Bryan Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on Nov. 13 at their King Road residence in Moscow.