At least six lawmakers have tested positive for the virus this week, along with a handful of legislative staff and attaches. Although the session was perhaps a week short of completing its work for the year, Republican leaders decided a short break was in order.
Lawmakers will come back April 6 to continue their work.
The joint budget committee was scheduled to approve several budget items at 8 a.m. today, but the meeting was canceled.
For that to happen, the House and Senate will need to approve a concurrent resolution. The Senate is scheduled to come onto the floor at 9:30 this morning. The House is scheduled to meet at 10:30.