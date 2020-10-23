UPDATED AT 9:14 P.M.: Power has been restored to the majority of Moscow customers. Avista still reports about 286 customers without power in Pullman and 17 customers powerless in Deary.
UPDATED AT 9:03 P.M.: The power outage in the Moscow area is now affecting 3,237 customers, according to Avista's website. The cause of the outage is weather. The estimated restoration time is 8:15 a.m. Saturday, according to Avista's site.
A power outage affecting more than 1,700 customers hit the Moscow area this evening, according to Avista's website.
No estimation of when power will be restored was posted on the site as of 8:45 tonight.
The Daily News will provide updates as they become available.