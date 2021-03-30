Whitman County residents will have more opportunities to get the COVID-19 vaccine at local vaccine clinics held at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Palouse Medical and Palouse Regional Hospital.
For information on when these clinics will be held, visit the Whitman County Public Health’s website or click here (https://www.whitmancountypublichealth.org/vaccine-information.html) for a list of clinics and updated vaccine eligibility guidelines.
Palouse Medical will have vaccines available Thursday. Call (509) 332-2517 to schedule an appointment.
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories will host a clinic Friday starting at 3:25 p.m. and Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Visit selinc.com/mktg/133794/ or call (509) 592-4784 to schedule an appointment.
PRH is scheduled to offer vaccines Friday. Call (509) 336-772 for more information.