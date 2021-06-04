Washington State Patrol identified the two people who died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday afternoon 15 miles west of Colfax on State Route 26.
Elijah Hernandez, a 21-year-old from Richland, Wash., was the driver. He died at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane.
Bobby Garcia, a 19-year-old from Mabton, Wash., was the passenger. He died at the scene.
The car, a 1992 Chevrolet Lumina, was traveling east at about 1:30 p.m. when it left the road to the right, rolled twice and came to rest on its top, a WSP news release said.
No drugs or alcohol were involved. Hernandez was not wearing a seatbelt.