The Pullman League of Women Voters and the Pullman Chamber of Commerce will co-sponsor an "issue forum" at 7 p.m. today via zoom. The zoom address can be found on the League website at lwvpullman.org.
Senate Joint Resolution 8212 is a constitutional amendment on investment of public funds. Referendum 90 addressed Senate Bill 5395 (ESSB5395) regarding comprehensive sexual health education for all students unless a parent requests that his/her student be excused. In addition, there will be four advisory measures on the ballot, but the voting results will have no effect on the legislation as passed.
More information can be found on the Washington Secretary of State website or the Pullman League website. No questions will be taken during the event. They can be submitted in advance of the Forum at lwvpull@yahoo.com Please include the phrase “issue question” in the subject line of your email.