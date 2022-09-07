A red flag warning went into effect at 11 a.m. today and will extended until 8 tonight for the Palouse, Hells Canyon and Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest areas.
Red flag warnings are issued by the National Weather Service to inform the public, firefighters and land management agencies that conditions are ideal for wildland fire combustion and rapid spread. The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions across north central Idaho today. Winds are forecast to be out of the west/southwest at 15 to 25 mph with possible gusts up to 35 mph.
The relative humidity is expected to be below 20%, which can be a critical threshold for increased fire behavior and growth. Cooler temperatures are expected for the coming weekend but chances of widespread precipitation are not high at this time.
