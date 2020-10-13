The National Weather Service in Spokane issued a high wind warning for the Palouse from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. today.
Winds are expected to be 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph. Local gusts up to 65 mph are possible.
The NWS said damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines in some areas leading to power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles like trucks and recreational vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches, according to the NWS. If possible, remain in the lower levels of homes during the windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if driving is necessary.