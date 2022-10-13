Grimes Way on the Washington State University campus in Pullman is closed this afternoon following a flood that covered the road after a water line break.
A 16-inch chilled water line was damaged while construction crews were working on campus on the base of Observatory Hill, said David Wasson, WSU news and media relations director. Water began to leak and pool on Grimes Way near Stadium Way around 2:30 p.m.
The chilled water line is non-potable water, used for cooling buildings and equipment. Wasson said the water in this line isn’t drinking water and the water supply in the area will not be contaminated.
Facility operations were able to stop the leak and water began to recede. Operations will continue to clean up the area as the water slowly drains, according to Wasson.
Grimes is closed from Stadium Way to Lincoln Drive while maintenance workers repaired the road. Washington State University asked motorists to avoid the area while workers fixed the issue.
More information about the water line break is available at alerts.wsu.edu.